Documentary on Paul Walker’s Rise to Fame & Sudden Death in the Works 

A documentary looking at Paul Walker‘s rise to fame, and his sudden tragic death, is currently in the works.

The documentary which will be titled I Am Paul Walker will feature interviews with some of Paul’s most cherished cast-mates and friends who knew him best.

According to People, Paramount Network is focusing on Paul’s life following their success with documentaries about Heath Ledger and John F. Kennedy Jr. in the past few years.

The documentary will take a look at Paul‘s career and some of his life’s passions.

More details about the film, including full cast and an air date, will be announced soon.