Documentary on Paul Walker’s Rise to Fame & Sudden Death in the Works 

28.02.2018

Paul Walker

A documentary looking at Paul Walker‘s rise to fame, and his sudden tragic death, is currently in the works.

The documentary which will be titled I Am Paul Walker will feature interviews with some of Paul’s most cherished cast-mates and friends who knew him best.

According to People, Paramount Network is focusing on Paul’s life following their success with documentaries about Heath Ledger and John F. Kennedy Jr. in the past few years.

The documentary will take a look at Paul‘s career and some of his life’s passions.

More details about the film, including full cast and an air date, will be announced soon.

  • cb February 28, 2018 at 11:13 am

    sleep on Paul Walker……………….your mum Cheryl will miss you like wise your only heart daughter.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Melanie February 28, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    The first hollywood actor whose death made me cry… I really miss Paul Walker, may your gentle soul rest in peace..

    Love this! 6 Reply
