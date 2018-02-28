Chidinma wants to be your WCW 💕

Chidinma has stolen our hearts this Wednesday with newly released photos.

The singer is adorned in an array of elegant outfits, with hairstyles complimenting each look, all beautifully captured by photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi.

She releases these pictures anticipating the release of the official video for her latest single Love Me.

See photos below:

Photography: @kelechiamadiobi

Styling: @janemichaelekanem

Make-up: @ravishinmakeup

Hair: @giftedhands_5050