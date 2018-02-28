BellaNaija

Chidinma wants to be your WCW 💕

Chidinma has stolen our hearts this Wednesday with newly released photos.

The singer is adorned in an array of elegant outfits, with hairstyles complimenting each look, all beautifully captured by photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi.

She releases these pictures anticipating the release of the official video for her latest single Love Me.

Chidinma wants to be your WCW 💕 Chidinma wants to be your WCW 💕 Chidinma wants to be your WCW 💕 Chidinma wants to be your WCW 💕 Chidinma wants to be your WCW 💕 Chidinma wants to be your WCW 💕

Photography: @kelechiamadiobi

Styling: @janemichaelekanem

Make-up: @ravishinmakeup

Hair: @giftedhands_5050

  • Ayana February 28, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Chidinma is a beautiful woman…. the photos are lovely

    Love this! 14 Reply
