Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Falana make Vogue’s VogueWorld 100 List

Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Falana make Vogue's VogueWorld 100 List - BellaNaijaTitled “These Are the People Who Are Inspiring Us Right Now,” the VogueWorld 100 list comprises of creatives from all around the globe, from musicians to actors, choreographers, chefs, and just allaround vibey people.

The list is a mishmash of people who inspire Vogue, and we’re delighted that 3 of our very own, Tiwa SavageBurna Boy, and Falana are on the list!

Singer Falana talks about her hair. How she decided to embrace her natural hair after her wig came off during a workout class. “It was so embarrassing,” she said adding, “but I am grateful because that was the moment I decided to stop trying to fit in and embrace my natural hair”

Burna Boy, who just released his album “Outsidealso made the list, discussing his love for fashion, and how instead of following trends, he made his own.

“I was always the one who didn’t really want to follow that. I wanted to start it. I just always went off. I just always came up with my own little twist,” he said.

And, of course, there’s songstress Tiwa Savage, whose Instagram feed Vogue had promised will “feed your fashion creativity.”

Read more about the VogueWorld 100 on Vogue.

Photo Credit: tiwasavage

