Viral Video of deceased Ghanaian singer Ebony Reigns’ Body Leaves Fans Upset

People have expressed their anger after a video circulated online showing the body of deceased Ghanaian singer Ebony Reigns and her friend Franca Kuri, My Joy Online reports.
Ebony Reigns and Kuri had passed earlier in the month after a collision involving the car she was riding in and a VIP bus on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.
The viral video showed the bodies of Ebony Reigns and Kuri, with the attendant at the mortuary where they are kept examining them.
The attendant had commented while examining the bodies, saying: “Unbelievable! Life is too short.”
The man is also heard on camera telling the person recording that he would be held responsible if the video leaks. He said:
I have taken footage of it. If I see it on social media, I will hold you responsible because I won’t share it.
Ebony Reign’s manager, Ricky Nana Agyemang, aka Bullet, has said the matter will be taken up after she is buried. He said:
It is very bad. We need to give respect to the dead. We’ll surely take up the matter after her funeral and make sure whoever took those videos is punished.
Her death was very painful
Why have Ghanaians turned this lady’s death into a circus, whatever happened to respecting the dead? From all the videos, and mean comments and now this ?? I mean this is disheartening to say the least
This is disgusting on all levels.
Ghanians!!! dont u guys have respect for the dead? she is somebody’s daughter,F—ING RESPECT THE DEAD and please let this sweet girl’s memory and dat of her friend be one we all love to remeber , not d stupid videos y’all posting….. dis cud b ur daughter too…
