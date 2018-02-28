DapchiGirls: Nigerian Army recruits Fishermen & Farmers to help in Search

The Nigerian Army has recruited the help of local fishermen and farmers in the search for the abducted girls from Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Punch reports.

Maj. Gen. Rogers Nicholas, head of the counter-insurgency operation in the North East, revealed the development.

Nicholas revealed that Nigerian Air Force jets have spent over 200 hours searching for the girls.

He added that the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, have also been flying, combing the theatre for the girls. He said:

What this means is that nobody is sitting down, sleeping over it. It means that the government is serious in rescuing these abducted girls. Primarily, that is why the NSA is here to see things for himself and add value to what we are doing. Having said that, the NSA has also introduced us to some locals — fishermen and farmers — who have very good knowledge of this terrain to work with us in terms of intelligence to contribute to the search efforts we are making. The Nigerian Air Force has been airborne since the last three days and we will also declare additional platforms to do this exercise. As I speak, many areas have been covered, over 200 hours have been spent flying, combing the whole Theatre in search of the girls. Additionally the ground force are there in various places searching in various places identified.