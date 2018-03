X3M Music singer Praiz has unveiled his latest body of work, an EP titled 2 Mins which he describes as “5 Rnb Songs That Will Change Your Life”

The EP contains 5 songs performed by Praiz himself. He also did some production work on the project alongside Paul-P and Yungwills. Mastering was handled by Marqai Mixx.

Get “2 Mins” here