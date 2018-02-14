New Music: Ric Hassani feat. Falz x Olamide – Believe (Extended Remix)

It’s the season of Love & surprises and Ric Hassani pulls yet another remix for his hit song Believe calling on rappers Falz and Olamide for the extended version.
Listen and Download below:
14.02.2018 at By BellaNaija.com 1 Comment
Nope. The original is the best. Please don’t mess with a soup that needs no other spices. Haba