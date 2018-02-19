BellaNaija

You should respect those that were there before you – Grace Ama on New Actors in Nollywood

19.02.2018

Veteran actress Grace Ama, in a quick chat with Broadway TV, speaks on her experience since joining Nollywood. According to the actress, it has been difficult but also good as acting is something she has always had a passion for.

She also says she has never experienced sexual harassment adding that when you are desperate for a role, that is when you are prone to doing things you wouldn’t do on a normal day.

When asked how she feels about new actors, she says a majority of them don’t respect the older actors, citing them showing up on set hours after the call time as an example.

  • Bia February 19, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    I tried watching this interview, gosh it was painful. I had to stop. Very poor interview/interviewee. How did this make it to Bella Naija? Bella, this is one of the reasons viewership/commenters keep dropping.

    19
  • Sunshiney February 19, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    I’ve been watching Nollywood movies since 2004 and most of the new actors are rubbish. The production quality has improved alot but nothing else I’m afraid.

    24
