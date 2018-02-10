RunLagos: Iliya Pam is First Nigerian Winner at #AccessBankLagosCityMarathon

The first Nigerian to finish the 2018 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has emerged and it is Iliya Pam.
Congratulations!
10.02.2018 at By BellaNaija.com 1 Comment
The first Nigerian winner Iliya Pam 🙌🏽🙌🏽 Credit: @myaccessbank #AccessBankLagosCityMarathon #LagosMarathon2018 #RunLagos #AccessBankLagosCityMarathon2018
Beautiful run. Big congratulation.