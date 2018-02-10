RunLagos: Ethiopian Herpha is First Female to Cross Finish Line at #AccessBankLagosCityMarathon

The first female to finish the 2018 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has emerged and it is Herpha from Ethiopia.
Congratulations!
10.02.2018
The first woman to cross the finish line – HERPHA 🙌 Winner #AccessBankLagosCityMarathon #LagosMarathon2018 #RunLagos #AccessBankLagosCityMarathon2018
