RunLagos: Kiprotich wins #AccessBankLagosCityMarathon

We have a winner for the 2018 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon and it is Kiprotich finishing first at 2hrs 8 minutes.
Kiprotich will take home the $50,000 prize money.
Congratulations!
10.02.2018
WINNER 🙌🙌🙌 Kiprotich – now Lagos City Marathon champ #AccessBankLagosCityMarathon #LagosMarathon2018 #RunLagos #AccessBankLagosCityMarathon2018
A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on
