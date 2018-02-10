With Valentine Just Around the Corner, Check Out Some of Eko Hotels & Suites’ Coolest Spots

Eko Hotels & Suites offers amazing options for the perfect Valentine.
Our seven different outlets offer an amazing experience this Valentine.
- Lagoon breeze & Kuramo Sports Café with an international cuisine and romantic collection of music from all around the world
- Our SKY restaurant and Terrace will offer a 7 course menu, French decor with a classical band
- The RED Chinese Restaurant with a 4 course Chinese menu
- 1415 Italian Restaurant and Bar with a 5 course menu and an award winning international Opera Singer
- At Crossroads Texmex Restaurant and Bar, enjoy our Mexican menu, Single Rose Night with a Dj and live Band
- The Grill Steakhouse has a 5 course Valentine menu with an American theme and an amazing DJ
