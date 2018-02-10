With Valentine Just Around the Corner, Check Out Some of Eko Hotels & Suites’ Coolest Spots

Eko Hotels & Suites offers amazing options for the perfect Valentine.

Our seven different outlets offer an amazing experience this Valentine.

Lagoon breeze & Kuramo Sports Café with an international cuisine and romantic collection of music from all around the world

Our SKY restaurant and Terrace will offer a 7 course menu, French decor with a classical band

The RED Chinese Restaurant with a 4 course Chinese menu

1415 Italian Restaurant and Bar with a 5 course menu and an award winning international Opera Singer

At Crossroads Texmex Restaurant and Bar, enjoy our Mexican menu, Single Rose Night with a Dj and live Band