With Valentine Just Around the Corner, Check Out Some of Eko Hotels & Suites’ Coolest Spots

10.02.2018

Eko Hotels & Suites offers amazing options for the perfect Valentine.

Valentine

Our seven different outlets offer an amazing experience this Valentine.

  •         Lagoon breeze & Kuramo Sports Café with an international cuisine and romantic collection of music from all around the world
  •         Our SKY restaurant and Terrace will offer a 7 course menu, French decor with a classical band
  •         The RED Chinese Restaurant with a 4 course Chinese menu
  •         1415 Italian Restaurant and Bar with a 5 course menu and an award winning international Opera Singer
  •         At Crossroads Texmex Restaurant and Bar, enjoy our Mexican menu, Single Rose Night with a Dj and live Band
  •         The Grill Steakhouse has a 5 course Valentine menu with an American theme and an amazing DJ

