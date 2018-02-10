BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Enjoy Herbal Pro’s Valentine Deal! Buy One Pack of EZ Slim & Get Another One FREE

10.02.2018 at By Leave a Comment

EZ SLimOn the 14th of February 2018, Herbal Pro will be giving out two packs of EZ Slim for the price of one. Yes, people, you get a free pack of EZ Slim when you place your order. That is double the weight loss and double the fitness for the price of 9,000 Naira.

All you need to do is place your order online at www.herbalpro.com or call our office on 0818 610 8888, 08183078888. Place your order starting on the 12th of February 2018, make your payment and we will deliver to you. You can also order through our social media handle @EZSlimNG on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, send a mail to info@herbalpro.com or walk into our office at 25b Ladoke Akintola Street, GRA Ikeja Lagos.

Terms and conditions: Buy 1, get 1 free promo is valid only when you pay. Payment made before the 12th of February and after the 14th of February will not be included in the buy 1 get 1 free promo. Delivery charges apply and depends on your location.

——————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija