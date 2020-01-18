Connect with us

Promotions

You can now Easily Purchase EZ Slim around Your Neighbourhood | See More

Promotions

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) launches its Water Rescue Unit

Music Promotions

World Arts Agency signs Nigerian singer Anthony Felix aka TKinzy

Promotions

TECNO CAMON 12 Pro now has a Special Google Assistant Button You need to See

News Promotions

Michael Ugwu gets Appointed into the Merlin Network Board to represent Africa💪

Promotions

Users of DStv Premium Stand a Chance to Win Tickets to an Exclusive VIP Pre-Screening of Bad Boys 3 on January 16th

Career Promotions

Here's How You can Leverage Current Digital Skills to move Your Brand to the Next Level in 2020

Promotions Scoop

Wizkid has a New Trusty Assistant, Meet Leo 👦

Career Promotions

Secure your Creative Business in 2020 with UBA’s Loan Scheme

News Promotions

UBA begins the New Year with a Big Leap on Massive Recruitment, Promotions & Salary Increment

Promotions

You can now Easily Purchase EZ Slim around Your Neighbourhood | See More

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Happy new year Nigeria. We would like to thank and appreciate all our customers for a wonderful 2019. We have lots of exciting news, deals, promotions, freebies, and new herbal products coming soon to the Herbal Pro range this 2020.

 To kickstart the new year, Herbal Pro has made it easier to purchase EZ Slim around your neighbourhood. Yes, EZ Slim is now available in selected pharmacies in the following locations in Lagos. Mushin, Ketu, Surulere, Gbagada, Ikeja, Lekki, Egbeda, Ajah, Ikotun and Idimu. 

See the list of Pharmacies, addresses and contact details of attending pharmacists on the Herbal Pro Website 

If you are in Anambra state, you can purchase EZ Slim at Biosphere Pharmaceutical Onitsha Anambra and If you are in Ibadan, visit Intense Health Pharmacy at Elebu, Ibadan to pick up your pack of EZ Slim. You can see contact details and location on our website www.herbalpro.com.

The best part is you get to talk to a professional about your weight loss journey and get follow up advice whenever you need it. All you have to do is walk into one of our selected pharm-partners to get started.

EZ Slim is a herbal weight loss and management capsule for men and women. EZ Slim detoxifies, increases metabolism, burns fat and improves lifestyle. You need just 1 capsule daily. A pack of EZ Slim contains 18 capsules for 18 days. Most people start to see changes by the 10th day. EZ Slim is an all-round fat burner that removes excess fat all over the body including belly and arm fat. EZ Slim is safe and effective, has no side effects and does not affect fertility. We only advise pregnant and breastfeeding women not to use EZ Slim.

 You can order EZ Slim online at www.herbalpro.com or send us a message on our social media pages @HerbalProNG on Facebook and Instagram. You can also call our official lines 08186108888 or 08183078888 to speak to a representative.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tunji Andrews: Dear Entrepreneur, Relax…Everybody is Faking It

This is Why the Nollywood Representation of Domestic Staff Affects Us All

Joshua Oyenigbehin: A Review of Zahra Akomolafe’s Book ‘The Journey’

Amina Alabi: Celebrities Do Not Owe You Anything

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: 10 Things to Consider When Looking For a New Job

Advertisement
css.php