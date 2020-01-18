Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) launches its Water Rescue Unit

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) is poised for water rescues along the Lagos coastline with the launch of its Water Rescue Unit. The agency recently reviewed its emergency response procedures and has welcomed new additions to its fleet, water rescue speed boats. The additional rescue equipment will support the agency’s efforts in its quest to continuously improve on its ability to deliver expedient emergency response services to its residents. The boats are for future flood incidents and water rescues and were prioritized by the State government in the wake of recent water accidents and drownings.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwaolu said the main goal is to keep the community safe and the acquisition of the essential water equipment would allow the State to do just that. “Safety is a primary concern for us in Lagos, especially as we expand our infrastructure off land to accommodate our growing population, emergency preparedness has been the foremost priority. The ability to deploy first responders and emergency equipment to people quickly and safely on the water gives our community added peace of mind as they go about their daily business”.

Dr Femi Oke-Osayintolu, the Director-General (D-G) of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency ( LASEMA), added that the rescue boats will be operated in partnership with technical partners and rescue personnel and emergency managers are being continually trained for improved incident response and recovery. “Our crews are ready to respond to any water emergency swiftly. Time is critical and our focus is a quick response time in times of crisis”.

Anyone facing life-threatening emergency should call 112.

