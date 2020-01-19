Africa Magic launches 4 New & Exciting Shows to Spark Up Your Week

Great news for entertainment lovers! Africa Magic has launched four new shows; Date My Family, Confessions, Unmarried and Dr. Laser, now available from January 2020.

DATE MY FAMILY: 5 January 2020, Showing on Sundays

This is a reality dating show with an unexpected twist. The suitor goes for dinner with 3 different families of potential dates and eventually picks one date. The other rejected dates are visited with a token (e.g wine). The suitor only gets to see his pick at the eventual couple dinner.

CONFESSIONS: 6 January 2020. Showing on Mondays

This is a reality show where people confront their fears/secrets by sharing real-life confessions between friends, siblings, love interest, etc. Furthermore, the person being confessed to is not aware until the camera rolls. You get to see real-life reactions and situations to both good or both confessions.

UNMARRIED: 8 January 2020. Showing on Wednesdays

Three friends who grew up on the same street in a simple Lagos neighborhood, from their personal decisions, take on very different paths through life. Despite these changes, they remain the best of friends.

We explore their friendship as they each face several challenges, from their careers to their dating lives, marital issues, romance, heartbreak and general issues that women go through personally and professionally.

DR. LASER: 10 January 2020. Showing Fridays

This is a reality show about plastic surgery procedures in Nigeria. You get to uncover the reasons why the participants want a change and their recovery journey.

Catch all of these shows on Africa Magic Showcase by staying connected to DStv.

