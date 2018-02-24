Sound Sultan teams up with Wole Oni for inspirational New Single “Show Me Road” | Listen & Watch Video on BN

Naija Ninja Sound Sultan comes through with his first offering of 2018, Show Me Road, an inspirational track produced by Wole Oni along with the music video.

Listen and Download below:

Download

Watch the video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>