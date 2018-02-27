BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#SeeTheTrophyNG: Nigerians react to the World Cup Coming to Nigeria

27.02.2018 at By Leave a Comment

FIFA World CupThe buzz for the arrival iconic FIFA World Cup™ Trophy to Nigeria is heating up with conversations online by Nigeria World Cup™ fans. The excitement is brewing and you can join in on the conversation using the hashtag #SeeTheTrophyNG.

Here are some of the interesting tweets:

FIFA World Cup

The World Cup trophy will arrive in Nigeria on a tour by March courtesy Coca-Cola. If you want to win a ticket to see the trophy as well, follow Coca-Cola on

Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for a chance to win a ticket and see the trophy live.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija