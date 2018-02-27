BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Here’s How to Win a FREE Ticket to See the World Cup Trophy

27.02.2018 at By Leave a Comment

In less than 3 weeks the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will visit Nigeria. It’s the trophy everyone is eager to see. The entire world wants to witness their country claim it as a winning prize. And every player in the history of the game has spent countless night dreaming of one day rising it above their heads. But the truth is, few of us will ever even get to see it live!

Do you know that you can get a ticket to see the World Cup Trophy for free?

Here’s how:

It’s quite simple than you could imagine. Just follow @cocacola_ng on social media and join in the conversation online. Participate in the ongoing quiz; that are usually easy to answer. Get the answers right and win a free ticket to see the World Cup Trophy.

This way, you get a chance to hang out with the iconic World Cup Trophy.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija