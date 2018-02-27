BellaNaija

Junior Achievement Nigeria hosts 50 Youth to the 2018 Venture in Management Program

The Venture in Management Program is a mini-MBA program organized by Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN), sponsored by African Capital Alliance Foundation, (ACA Foundation) and supported by the Lagos Business School (LBS) and Accenture Nigeria. 50 outstanding currently serving or recently finished serving members of the National Youth Service Corps are selected through a rigorous process to go through the residential program at LBS where they are exposed to lessons on  Strategy, Business Management, Finance, Corporate Governance, Ethics and Leadership as well as MBA modelled business cases. These lessons prepare the participants to become ethical business leaders who will go on to run their own businesses or manage already established businesses and social enterprises.

This year’s program ran from February 19th through February 23rd. After a tour and brief history of LBS, participants settled in for lectures on ‘Writing an effective CV & Preparing For an Interview’ and ‘Entrepreneurship in an Uncertain Economy’ both delivered by LBS faculty members on Day 1. The week-long activities at LBS also featured interactive sessions with business leaders such as Kunle Elebute, Chairman, KPMG Africa, Chienye Ogwo, ViMP alum and CEO Africa Initiative for Governance as well as Tunji Eleso, ViMP alum and Managing Partner, Growth Capital Fund.

ViMP 2018 participants pictured with ED, JAN, Simi Nwogugu, Director of Programmes LBS, Dr. Uchenna Uzo, LBS Faculty Members and JAN staff

On Wednesday, February 21st, participants began the day teaching JAN programs on entrepreneurship and financial literacy in primary and secondary schools in the Ajah axis of Lagos. This activity is a part of the week-long ViMP program that exposes participants to the need to always give back to society either as individuals or business entities, teaching the concept of Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR. Later that evening, participants convened at the Maison Fahrenheit Hotel, Lagos, where they got a chance to network with ViMP alumni, program sponsors, JAN board members and staff as well as local media correspondents.

ViMP Participant teaching JAN financial literacy programs in a primary school

ViMP Participants with primary school students on the CSR day

ED, JAN, Simi Nwogugu with ViMP 2018 Participants at the Alumni Mixer

On Friday, February 23rd, 2018, participants listened to Paul Kokoricha, Executive Partner, ACA, who delivered a powerful graduation lecture focusing on ACA’s 5 core values Integrity, Humility, Excellence, Discipline and Contribution, all of which he noted were relevant to any potential business leader. Thereafter, the most outstanding male and female participants were recognized and awarded. Caleb Adebayo, a lawyer and graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University and Elohor Udubrae, a Chemical Engineer and graduate of Caritas University won this recognition based on their participation and contribution to in-class activities.  

Paul Kokoricha, Executive Partner, ACA, Elohor Udubrae, Most Outstanding Female Participant, Caleb Adebayo, Most Outstanding Male Participant and Executive Director JAN, Simi Nwogugu 

The week ended on a high note as participants were treated to a movie night experience, of the Black Panther movie. Once again, everyone left feeling like super heroes and ready to take over the world for good. #WakandaForever

ViMP 2018 Participants at the cinema to see Black Panther

On Saturday morning, two ViMP 2018 participants, Caleb Adebayo and Esther Agbenla, along with Executive Director, JAN, Simi Nwogugu and Vice President, Investor Management ACA, Ogedi Onyeama, featured as guests on the Channels TV’s Saturday Sunrise Show to discuss the week’s highlights and shed more light on the program’s objectives and impact.

Adenike Adeyemi, ViMP alum and Executive Director FATE Foundation, speaking at the Alumni Mixer

It was certainly a whirlwind of activities and in the words of the ViMP 2018 president, Joseph Emeka Okoroafor, “participants have been equipped to go take over every sector of the economy and inspire the change they desire to see.”

ED, JAN, Simi Nwogugu and Ogedi Onyeama, Vice President, Investors Management ACA at the Alumni Mixer

Segun Adebanji, Principal and Head, FMCG/Agric, ACA

We look forward to ViMP 2019 and we invite potential participants to visit our website at www.ja-nigeria.org and follow us on social media for more details in the coming months.

Thank you to our sponsors and supporters: – Africa Capital Alliance Foundation; Lagos Business School and Accenture PLC as well as our media partners: – Channels TV; BellaNaija; Pulse TV; Punch and BusinessDay.

Junior Achievement Nigeria is a not-for-profit educational organization that teaches financial literacy and entrepreneurship programs to young people aged 5 – 27 in order to prepare them for the work life. JAN programs seek to bridge the gap between the classroom and the workplace. To support the work we do at JAN, please visit our website at www.ja-nigeria.org for more details on how to get involved.

  • Miss Ndi February 27, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    Great initiative from JAN and congratulations to the 50 who were privileged to be a part of this. Hopefully, they take on the task of transforming the world in their own little way and pay it forward to the next generation.

  • Ephi February 28, 2018 at 8:59 am

    I participated in ViMP years ago and it not only greatly inspired me, but also laid the foundation of some key career decisions I have made. I am keen to give back in some way as my way of saying thank you.

