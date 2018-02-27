Fela Durotoye addresses Social Media Reactions to rumours of him Running for President

Motivational speaker Fela Durotoye has responded to the reactions to news of him running for president in 2019.
Durotoye had last week announced that he’s joined a political party Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN).
While he neither confirmed nor denied speculations of him running for president in 2019, most had taken the news as a confirmation.
The internet had been abuzz with supporters and critics, some professing that they’d vote for him, with others complaining that he lacked the required experience.
Durotoye, on his Instagram, wrote that the conversations people are having are exactly what he hoped they would.
It is not enough to be young, to “deliver the future,” he wrote, but one must be young and strong.
What is lacking in political experience, he continued, must be made up for in demonstrated leadership capacity. He wrote:
YESSS!!!! This is the energy i have been wanting to see.
These are the conversations I have hoped that young Nigerians will have.
The understanding that it is not enough to just be ‘young’ to #DeliverTheFuture. We must be YOUNG & STRONG … and what we may lack in political experience must be compensated by evidence of demonstrated leadership capacity.
I have gotten so much feedback over the last few days accross multiple platforms and I hear the people demand more out of leadership regardless of who they are.
The people do not only want to know Who, but WHAT will be done and HOW.
So … YES!!! … Keep holding leadership or aspiring leadership to these standards and let the answers they (we) give guide your choice!
That’s how we will birth the New Nigeria.
Enjoy your great week ahead. #RunningForANewNigeria
So is he running or nah ?
What is the conclusion of the epistle ?
He’s running. That’s the conclusion of the epistle.
Yinmu!
Not going to work. He should start preparing for 2023. He left it too late. 2019 is too close. Elections in Nigeria and everywhere all over the world is not cheap. Even without stomach infrastructure, it is still not cheap. Logistics is damn expensive. Who is gonna bankroll it? For now, election sponsorship is business with expectant returns. No body wan do bad business. Fela should work towards 2013.
You and everyone who liked your comments are what is wrong with Nigeria. You saying election with sponsorship is business tells us the kind of mindset the ANN and young individuals want to fight again. So you are sponsoring people with the hopes of stealing money that belongs to the people, depriving young individuals of sound education and good healthcare. We will unite to get rid of you and every one who thinks of you. You better go and get a job or a business and put all your efforts into making it succeed to you can get the ‘expected returns’you are waiting for.
The guy seems genuine though.
I am 100*% for fela durotoye, at least let’s have a breathe of fresh air in Nigeria… and whilst doing that, something should be done about the legislature n d cabal. Lets come out with one voice n send them old cargo all packing. If u say that fela isn’t eligible, lets have alternative n young candidates… the situation in Nigeria is pathetic! ! I live n pay my taxes, but I can see my taxes @ work !
* meant to say I live abroad