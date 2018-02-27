BellaNaija

#SeeTheTrophyNG: The Authentic, One-of-a-Kind, Solid-Gold FIFA World Cup™ Trophy to arrive in Naija

27.02.2018

#SeeTheTrophyNGIts football season again. The FIFA World Cup™ is, by all means, the biggest football fiesta on the 2018 calendar. The authentic FIFA World Cup™ arrives Nigeria in March on the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour currently going on around the world.

As a prelude to the World Cup games in Russia, the Trophy Tour organized by Coca-Cola is currently ongoing around the world visiting 91 cities in more than 50 countries and 6 continents. In Nigeria, the original one-of-a-kind solid-gold FIFA World Cup Trophy will be visiting Abuja and Lagos.

What’s so cool is that the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy tour will be in Abuja and Lagos State and thousands of consumers will have a one-on-one opportunity to interact with the iconic ‘mother-of-all-trophies’.

Already, the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy is a trending topic on social media with ongoing conversations among consumers. The buzz and anticipation are taking over social media as Coca-Cola is getting fans #ReadyFor all the emotions of the FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy knows how to travel around the World in style. If you have not seen the Coca-Cola custom FIFA World Cup™ Trophy airplane, here is a sneak peak in the photo below.

Make sure you have got your tickets to the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour. It’s a once in a life time opportunity! Follow @cocacolanigeria on Facebook, @cocacola_ng on Instagram and @CocaCola_NG on twitter to win FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour tickets.

1 Comments on #SeeTheTrophyNG: The Authentic, One-of-a-Kind, Solid-Gold FIFA World Cup™ Trophy to arrive in Naija
  • Feyi February 27, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    I only hope this trophy doesn’t get stolen by a snake or monkey or one unfortunate animal in Nigeria with all these garagara adverts! This people don’t know Nigeria is now a zoo. rollingmyeyes

    Love this! 9 Reply
