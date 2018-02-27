BellaNaija

New Minimum Wage to take Effect 3rd Quarter – Ngige

New Minimum Wage to take Effect 3rd Quarter - BellaNaijaThe Federal Government has announced that the new minimum wage will be implemented in the third quarter of the year, Punch reports.

The Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige reportedly made this known at the 40th anniversary celebration of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in November 2017, approved a 30-member tripartite committee for the negotiation of a new national minimum wage for workers in the country.

Ngige had earlier revealed that the committee had its first meeting in December 2017, and will bring their affairs to a close before the end of the 2nd quarter of 2018.

Speaking at the NLC anniversary, Ngige said:

Well, we all know the economic situation of the country as of today. The negotiation committee has members from all the tripartite bodies, which means the government cannot force its way.

The committee has received memoranda from all the critical stakeholders and should begin the implementation of a new minimum wage in the third quarter of this year.

