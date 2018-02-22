Fela Durotoye announces his Membership of Political Party ANN

Motivational speaker Fela Durotoye has announced that he has joined a political party Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN).
Durotoye revealed this in a series of posts on his Instagram.
ANN “provides a level playing field for the best candidates to emerge at all levels for legislative & executive offices,” he wrote.
Durotoye described his journey mentoring a new generation of nation builders for the past 13 years, who will build Nigeria “into the most desirable nation to live in.”
He has however learned, he wrote, that good governance is critical for any nation to reach its full potential.
Although Durotoye refused to confirm or deny rumours of him running for office in 2019, he did announce that after such research, he has decided to join ANN.
He wrote:
13 years ago, my heart was infused with a vision of a NEW NIGERIA and I received a mandate to raise a generation of nation builders that will build Nigeria into the most desirable nation to live in; work in.
This great generation of nation builders of every tribe and tongue … of every religious creed … men and women, boys and girls from every hamlet, village, town and city across the length and breadth of our nation across the entire spectrum of our society … all infused with a similar set of values; committed to a lifestyle of leadership and excellence as they seek to build Nigeria into the most desirable nation to live in.
All the work we’ve done over the past decade has been in recognition of the great potential of our country and the undeniable blessing that have been divinely bestowed upon us in the abundance of natural ; mineral resources, but most importantly in the abundance of human resources as we have been blessed to be the largest collection indomitable, indefatigable, innovative; inventive people … indeed the world’s largest black nation.
All of these blessings affirm our potential to be one of the greatest countries in the world, but that potential is also a challenge to our generation to work hard to actualize our potential; to be all that we can be, do all that we can do; possess all that we can have as a truly great nation.
However, I have come to the conclusion that Good Governance is critical for any nation to accomplish its full potential. Infact, without good governance every other good work carried out by its citizens would ultimately be like pouring water into a basket and is therefore not sustainable.
I stand here on behalf of this generation of leaders to declare that WE ARE NOW WILLING, ABLE; READY TO SERVE OUR NATION THROUGH ELECTIVE OFFICE; WE ARE NOT TOO YOUNG TO RUN, …
WE ARE YOUNG, BUT WE ARE STRONG; WE ARE READY TO DELIVER THE QUALITY OF LEADERSHIP; GOVERNANCE REQUIRED TO BUILD A NEW NIGERIA.
To build the Nigeria of our dreams would require exceptional candidates who would emerge from a pool of excellent; credible aspirants chosen by the people to represent them at the general elections. And so, over the last few months, I have researched into several political parties to determine if their ideologies, vision and values resonate with mine.
I am glad to announce that one party has resonated more with me than any other in sharing common ideology, principles and a truly democratic internal political process that is open to all to aspire…
A party that provides a level playing field for the best candidates to emerge at all levels for Legislative & Executive offices. THAT PARTY IS THE ALLIANCE FOR NEW NIGERIA.
And today 22nd of February 2018, I have formalized my membership with the ALLIANCE FOR NEW NIGERIA (ANN) & become a member of this great party.
IT IS OUR TIME… And together, we will deliver the future.
God Bless You all.
God Bless our Alliance For New Nigeria.
And May God Bless our Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The presidency has become a joke. People think it’s a place to just try your luck. I don’t blame them. If we can the lowest we can do a bit higher than the lowest. There’s a difference btw a brand strategist abi is it consultant and running Nigeria. This is not Tara abeg. Nigeria is a joke.
Yaay! I’m so here for this!!!
WE ARE HERE TO DELIVER THE FUTURE !!!
FELA DUROTOYE FOR PRESIDENT.
When I see a name, I quickly do some research to have a grasp of the background and personality of the person or group. It fuels my decision whether to argue for or against the person. It is second nature.
Now, this is the kind of person I will like to give a chance to ‘preside’ over me. Somebody I feel I can argue with without him/her planning my assassination. No more unintelligent people that are ‘inspiring’!
“FELA DUROTOYE is the Chief Executive Officer of the GEMSTONE Group, a leadership development institution with a distinct mandate to raise a Generation of leaders that are Empowered, Motivated and Stirred To Operate with Natural Excellence (GEMSTONE). Fela has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science with Economics, as well as a Masters degree in Business Administration (M.B.A) and a Master of Philosophy Degree (M.Phil) in Strategic Management, all from the obafemi Awolowo university, ife. Fela is an Alumnus of the Kennedy School of Government of the prestigious Harvard University in the United States as well as an alumnus of The Leadership Institute in Arlington, Virginia. Most recently, Fela Durotoye was recognized by the Universal Peace Federation and the Youth Federation for World Peace as a UNITED NATIONS YOUNG AMBASSADOR FOR PEACE. He has won several national and international awards for his leadership development and nation building activities. Fela started his career as a Project Finance Analyst in Ventures & Trusts Limited (V&T) in 1992. In 1998, he brought his experience to Phillips Consulting Limited (PCL) where he excelled to head the Customer Service Group. In 2001, Fela Durotoye established V.I.P CONSULTING Limited. In 2007, V.I.P Consulting went through a corporate transformation from a purely management consulting firm into a social enterprise called VISIBLE IMPACT LIMITED.”
He has passed my top most requirement! We’ll see who else can beat this and what else he can offer along the way. I am already liking ANN as a party.
I have looked at ANN’s manifesto (still reading though), their ideology is limited government, separation of powers, federalism, and the rights of the people. They also affirm that people are the ultimate resource — and that the PEOPLE, not the government, are the best stewards of our country’s God-given natural resources. Beautiful! Just watched CNN’s town hall meeting with Senator Marco Rubio from Florida where he answers questions from members of the public. We need such things replicated in our country. The people are the owners of our country, not some cabal, geriatric demons.
Please, I am begging you guys, ANN start going into communities and sanitizing the poor who have sacrificed Stomach politics for their future. The bread, rice and lipton tea distributing parties are already agitating to deceive them. You can also liaise with other social movements that can provide some grassroot agitation. Ourmumudondo movement comes to mind.
Yesssssss!
BN, naaa see as you dey fall my hand. According to many news outlets Mr. Durotoye announced more than membership today . I understand ensuring you have the facts before posting but this one BN is doing is beyond that. You guys need to improve the way(s) you verify so you are not serving “popsicles” instead of “tea” as news. When “news” is stale, it is no longer news.
I was going to join the Fela bandwagon but I have asked myself some fundamental questions. Is he good enough considering his experience and knowledge to be the Prime Minister of the UK or Canada or Australia? The answer is no. He is not good enough for Nigeria then. I know he has good intentions but he does not know enough. We need Pat Utomi and Okonjo Iweala to throw their hats in the ring.
We have seen those who know enough do nothing for years. Pd D, academic degrees doesn’t make you know. The only thing Iweala has is her ivy league and position, it doesn’t mean she has what it takes to run a country. neither does Pat utomi. And these two are freshly connected to the problem. If knowing is the solution, Nigeria should be leading in all things by now.
Okonjo iweala really?
Prime Minister of Canada JT was a mere school teacher before he ran for office. The only difference was he had a name to run with his father JPT was PM a long time ago.
Na wa for some people’s reasoning sha. I strongly believe that the success of any leader has a lot to do with thise that surround the individual. Most leaders do what their policy makers in each sector advise, because no leader has an all encompassing knowledge abouth how to move each sector in the country. So biko reason well b4 u talk. He is good enough to listen and make wise decisions.
The snide remarks generated by the pertinent question about the depth of knowledge of an intending leader here shows how much value Nigerians place on knowledge.. Have you bothered to watch the Prime minister’s question time in the UK or debates on policy by western leaders? To demand any less of our leaders is a subscription to our lowest common denominator and self bigotry of low expectation. I want to know what health insurance model Fela is proposing to deliver affordable health care to all Nigerians. Is he championing an employer based system, a public option or out-of-pocket payment? A franco-chinese consortium will be investing close to £30 billion in the UK power sector in the next 5 to 10 years. I want him to tell us what are the barriers to Nigeria attracting such investments and what is he proposing to solve our perennial power problems. I want to know that he understands what to do with the interest rate for instance when the inflation fluctuates one way or another. Until he provides answers to such important issues your depiction of him as the messiah is misplaced.
where’s my rebuttal Bella? Dont try me this morning please.
I like Pat Utomi and Iweala. But they don’t have to be presidents and none have come out to say they are contesting. They can serve in ministerial positions that fit their qualifications, Dora Akinyuli was doing well in NAFDAC, but became Minister of information at one time because according to our geriatric parties if you campaign for us ‘we’ll dash you any post even if it doesn’t fit your qualifications’. It was an abysmal failure. Iweala did well in Obasanjo regime, but couldn’t perform under Jonathan’s leadership. I don’t know the Fela guy, so I can only go by his qualifications. There’s a threadbare of hope in me he can perform and has the sense to assign the right people to the right positions. We’ll see how it goes if there are better options ahead. For now, he’s the first in my mind.
With the kind of leaders we have been cursed with in Nigeria, I myself sincerely believe I can be president.😁 Every young Nigerian should start thinking this way. My greatest fear is not even the presidency, it is our legislature- the senate and House of Representatives. How can the ANN unseat the retrogressive vultures in that space?
This is how it starts o – KWARUPTION! Shebi he denied when he was first outed?
That was my first thought. Why start with deception? Someone actually called their bluff on the site and predicted that they were testing the market. Seems like a small thing, but it sends out the wrong vibes.
@ Fizzy, Go back and read what was said the first time he was “ousted”. Like BN said he never confirmed nor denied. This is how false news is started.
@Ajala & Foodie: Key word there is “fictitious’ which the dictionary defines as:
not real or true; imaginary or fabricated.
“reports of a deal were dismissed as fictitious by the Minister”
synonyms: false, fake, counterfeit, fabricated, sham; untrue, bogus, spurious, assumed, affected, adopted, feigned, invented, made up, concocted･
He may not have blatantly denied it, but he word he used gave the context for our conclusions.
@ Mama, what was declared fictitious? before you begin listing synoymns. The poster was what was addressed as fictitious AND not made by his organization. Now that you chose to interpret that has him declaring his not running is your interpretation. He never denied or confirmed nor did he declare that any declaration of him being an aspirant was false. When I personally read that response. I was on a “siddon look”, Why? Because I could see he was playing politics with his words. He never denied or confirmed anything other than deny that the poster came from his organization, which says nothing about his intent.
@Ajalafoodie
This is why the education system in Nigeria seriously needs revitalization from a miracle worker. Can’t believe people who can read and write can misinterprete the man’s response to a fictitious poster.
Engoz…I like you and consider you a sensible person. You do not need to throw subtle insults to make your point. I purposely held back from responding further to Ajala & Foodie not because I don’t have further arguments to back up my position, but because I must not always have the last word.…no one is paying us for the comments. I enjoy the intellectual exchange. That’s it! Your comment is not is a bit below the belt, I must say.
Aunty Ajala, ‘OuSted’???
When opinion leaders shout “we need to be educated”, we think they say so on behalf of people who do not have access to schools. So, in this country, we cannot read and understand simple English again?
In this report, he has only just told us, he’s joined a political party, doing what he’s preached for a while now ” join a political party “. Tomorrow, some ” educated ” people will say he owns the party.
I am here for this. For the first time ever, I will not only actively vote and campaign, I will register to become a member of ANN and volunteer for his campaign and even donate. I am tired of the old crop of politicians that keep recycling themselves into power only to take us back 100 years with their lack of direction leadership and looter mentality
These are the kind of young fresh faces we should be able to choose from. More young fresh faces should come out; there is no harm in trying. Bubu and co. its high time you took the back seat and retire so you can be catered to….
What’s wrong with us sef? Are we not tired of this old order? If you see a new movement that appears to be going in another direction, why should we not give it a shot? There’s an option of choosing between APC, PDP and this ANN, is that not a no brainer? What if he fails? Is that a reason not to try? I think if we’re looking for something new, we can’t find it in this old order.
I think we need to find out about this party, the candidate and if possible look for other parties to band together and form something unexpected. The people we think are invincible are already having internal problems, ruling Nigeria is the only thing that unites them and they throw away their differences to achieve that. Hence we ought to throw away our differences so we can band together and unseat them. Shock them and let them a sign that something is about to change even if he doesn’t win
As much as I would love to vote for a young person, I would not be jumping on any bandwagon. I think we need to think with our heads and not heart. There are questions that needs answers. Like who are his sponsors? His past achievement? Been a motivational speaker doesn’t make you the right candidate. How have you impacted your society? What businesses or organisations have you managed before you come and manage a whole complex nation like Nigeria. Let us all be wise and not fall for anything. Jonathan’s own was he didnt own shoes,Buhair’s own was change,now Fela’s own is young and dynamic. Let us all use our heads. God bless.