We “must be offensive. Defense alone won’t work” – Donald Trump on giving Firearms to Teachers

US President Donald Trump has denied news making the rounds that he advocated for giving teachers guns. He said it was taken entirely out of context and he actually meant giving concealed weapons to teachers with “military or special training experience“.
Speaking via his official Twitter account, Trump advised that “highly trained teachers would serve as a deterrent” to bad people.
Read his tweets below:
I never said “give teachers guns” like was stated on Fake News @CNN & @NBC. What I said was to look at the possibility of giving “concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience – only the best. 20% of teachers, a lot, would now be able to
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018
….immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions. Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this. Far more assets at much less cost than guards. A “gun free” school is a magnet for bad people. ATTACKS WOULD END!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018
….History shows that a school shooting lasts, on average, 3 minutes. It takes police & first responders approximately 5 to 8 minutes to get to site of crime. Highly trained, gun adept, teachers/coaches would solve the problem instantly, before police arrive. GREAT DETERRENT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018
….If a potential “sicko shooter” knows that a school has a large number of very weapons talented teachers (and others) who will be instantly shooting, the sicko will NEVER attack that school. Cowards won’t go there…problem solved. Must be offensive, defense alone won’t work!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018
I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks! Congress is in a mood to finally do something on this issue – I hope!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018
What many people don’t understand, or don’t want to understand, is that Wayne, Chris and the folks who work so hard at the @NRA are Great People and Great American Patriots. They love our Country and will do the right thing. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018
Will be meeting with Lawmakers today at 11:30 A.M. to discuss School Safety. Next week it will be with our Nation’s Governors. It’s been many years of all talk, no action. We’ll get it done!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018
So apparently, in the Florida school shooting, there was an armed school security guard on the premises, but the guard refused to intervene in the situation out of fear. If a guard paid to guard students is afraid to intervene, it is now the teacher that would intervene?
Second thing, imagine a student getting angry with a teacher and going to the teacher’s table to pick the teachers gun to shoot the teacher or even the teacher getting angry and using the gun. This whole idea is very very bad, now a student doesn’t have to smuggle a gun to school to kill, they just have to steal one from their teacher.