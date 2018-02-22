BellaNaija

We "must be offensive. Defense alone won't work" – Donald Trump on giving Firearms to Teachers

22.02.2018 at By 9 Comments

We "must be offensive. Defense alone won't work" - Donald Trump speaks on giving Firearms to Teachers

US President Donald Trump has denied news making the rounds that he advocated for giving teachers guns. He said it was taken entirely out of context and he actually meant giving concealed weapons to teachers with “military or special training experience“.

Speaking via his official Twitter account, Trump advised that “highly trained teachers would serve as a deterrent” to bad people.

Read his tweets below:

9 Comments on We “must be offensive. Defense alone won’t work” – Donald Trump on giving Firearms to Teachers
  • Trump vs the American People February 22, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    American People: Wow see that huge fire, it keeps getting bigger.

    Trump: I think we should attack the fire by pouring gas into it.

    Trump: Using gas to quench fire is the way to go.

    People: What?

    NRA: slow clap, trump you the man. More guns for everyone even teachers

    Nigerians:- Na wah oh. I tire for this trump guy self.

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • olanna+odenigbo February 22, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    ……and the solution to guns on the streets = more guns on the streets…. yeah! Good luck America.

    Love this! 36 Reply
    • Tony February 23, 2018 at 5:32 am

      U phrased it so well. America is in one chance and if another nation was in this mess they will be singing it like a hymn. So now the highly trained gun users aka military teachers don’t have mental issues. America twists narratives, if a Muslim shoots it’s terrorism, a black will be a thug and Latinos are drug dealers but white killers are victims.

      Love this! 14
  • Tope February 22, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    The worst mistake Americans made in was to elect this guy as president… he speaks too loose

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Wifematerial February 23, 2018 at 4:24 am

    if there is anything Americans has done wrong in this age and time is vote for this narcissist so stupid!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! one day the next sicko will wipe away your generations.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Wifematerial February 23, 2018 at 4:25 am

    if there is anything Americans has done wrong in this age and time is vote for this narcissist so stupid!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! one day the next sicko will wipe away your generations. liars like Buhari and cohorts. The next people that will be abducted by Boko Haram is Buhari family.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Nne February 23, 2018 at 9:27 am

    yay… more guns!!! foolish president

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • omomo February 23, 2018 at 11:49 am

    so when one of these teachers is having a really rough time emotionally and gets provoked by these pesky teenagers????..pow ! pow! pow!

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • RE February 24, 2018 at 9:07 am

    So apparently, in the Florida school shooting, there was an armed school security guard on the premises, but the guard refused to intervene in the situation out of fear. If a guard paid to guard students is afraid to intervene, it is now the teacher that would intervene?

    Second thing, imagine a student getting angry with a teacher and going to the teacher’s table to pick the teachers gun to shoot the teacher or even the teacher getting angry and using the gun. This whole idea is very very bad, now a student doesn’t have to smuggle a gun to school to kill, they just have to steal one from their teacher.

    Love this! 10 Reply
