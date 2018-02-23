BellaNaija

Boko Haram Attack: Parents of Missing Girls stone Yobe Governor Ibrahim Gaidam

Boko Haram Attack: Parents of Missing Girls stone Yobe Governor Ibrahim Gaidam - BellaNaijaParents and guardians of the missing schoolgirls in Government Girls Technical College Dapchi, Yobe, broke into tears when Ibrahim Gaidam visited them without saying a word on the whereabouts of the girls.

The military had reported earlier that some of the girls had been rescued from their captives, insurgent group Boko Haram.

A resident of the town, Abdullahi Dapchi, who spoke to The Cable reported how after the Governor addressed the townspeople without mentioning the girls, the scene turned chaotic.

After the governor had spoken, Dapchi said, the people asked where their girls were, and the governor reported that despite claims by the military that they had been rescued, the girls were still missing.

The governor said “soldiers have been pursuing the insurgents, although they received information that the Boko Haram insurgents had passed some areas, but the communities in the areas said they did not spot the girls along with the insurgents.”

The parents of the missing girls broke into tears, Dapchi said, adding that the atmosphere turned chaotic. He said:

When Gaidam began speaking, we were calm. We followed all that he said with assurances that the situation was under control.

But we got suspicious when he began dribbling us. You know how these politicians are. He said we should cooperate with the government that they are doing their best. We asked him about the situation and he said none of the students had been rescued.

At that point, some parents broke down in tears, some even collapsed and before you knew it, the atmosphere was chaotic. The governor had to be ferried away by his security operatives but the mob went after the vehicles in his convoy.

The peace that we have been enjoying in this community was disrupted.

  • WIFEMATERIAL February 27, 2018 at 1:53 am

    This s— ain’t funny no more…………………all I see lies upon lies all to be relevant…………..Pls Buhari pack ur bags and baggage and leave by 2019.

