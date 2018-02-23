BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Buhari will address Nigerians on intentions for 2019 Elections Soon – Okorocha

23.02.2018 at By 1 Comment

Buhari will address Nigerians on intentions for 2019 Elections Soon - Okorocha - BellaNaija

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha of Imo, says President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation soon on whether he will seek re-election in 2019.

Okorocha stated this when he briefed State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting between the President and the APC governors held on Thursday night at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the president will also address the caucus of the APC on the matter.

“We discussed so many issues that affect the nation, our party and Mr President’s ambition to run for 2019 elections.

“Anyhow, Mr President in his usual manner has requested that we give him time and that he will address the nation and the caucus of the party very soon.

“So we should be full of expectations that Mr President will make officially known to Nigerians his intentions.

“But we hope that his response will be in line with what the governors are thinking,’’ he said.

According to the governor, it is the desire of the governors that the President seek re-election in view of his tremendous performances in the last two and half years.

He said: “We believe that if he continues, Nigeria will be better for it.’’

1 Comments on Buhari will address Nigerians on intentions for 2019 Elections Soon – Okorocha
  • SoniaPaloma February 23, 2018 at 10:42 am

    No need to address anyone regarding 2019 election. You need to rest Buhari, you are too old to run a country. Just enjoy your family

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija