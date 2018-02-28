“We will miss you Toke” – Watch a New Episode of Moments: Girls Talk

A new episode of EbonyLife TV’s “Moments: Girls Talk” is out and in this episode the hosts of the show say goodbye to co-host Toke Makinwa on her last day.
Things get quite emotional on set.
Watch below.
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
28.02.2018 at By BN TV 10 Comments
A new episode of EbonyLife TV’s “Moments: Girls Talk” is out and in this episode the hosts of the show say goodbye to co-host Toke Makinwa on her last day.
Things get quite emotional on set.
Watch below.
The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!
Toke is the only reason I watch Moments.
Why she Dey comot ?
Love her or hate her, she seems lovely
So emoooosh.
I will personally miss you on the show Toke!
Awwwwww i am very teary… will miss you Toks
I like Toke. She was very personable and the only one that was “Nigerian” on the show.. Why is she leaving? Is she pregnant?
I agree with the director that said she brought “the Nigerian angle” to the show.
I vividly remember when she joined. She was so real and brought a much needed perspective to the show at a time where Bolanle and Dolapo were spewing American and British grammar and ideals!
*time when…*
Toke I just love your confidence. I wish you well