“We will miss you Toke” – Watch a New Episode of Moments: Girls Talk

28.02.2018

A new episode of EbonyLife TV’s “Moments: Girls Talk” is out and in this episode the hosts of the show say goodbye to co-host Toke Makinwa on her last day.

Things get quite emotional on set.

Watch below.

  • Bia March 1, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Toke is the only reason I watch Moments.

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Rita Toronto March 1, 2018 at 2:35 am

    Why she Dey comot ?

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Marianna March 1, 2018 at 4:09 am

    Love her or hate her, she seems lovely

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Me March 1, 2018 at 5:55 am

    So emoooosh.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Beauty March 1, 2018 at 7:47 am

    I will personally miss you on the show Toke!

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Bee March 1, 2018 at 11:35 am

    Awwwwww i am very teary… will miss you Toks

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Ello Bae March 2, 2018 at 2:41 am

    I like Toke. She was very personable and the only one that was “Nigerian” on the show.. Why is she leaving? Is she pregnant?

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Ese V March 2, 2018 at 2:48 am

    I agree with the director that said she brought “the Nigerian angle” to the show.
    I vividly remember when she joined. She was so real and brought a much needed perspective to the show at a time where Bolanle and Dolapo were spewing American and British grammar and ideals!

    Love this! 44 Reply
    • Ese V March 2, 2018 at 2:49 am

      *time when…*

      Love this! 2
  • Boladale March 2, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    Toke I just love your confidence. I wish you well

    Love this! 2 Reply
