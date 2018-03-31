31 Oil Refinery Workers win $60m Lottery!

31 oil refinery workers – including twin brothers, a married couple, a father and son and three people who live on the same street in a tiny Newfoundland town – took on the mantle of millionaire on Wednesday.

It is the largest prize ever awarded in Atlantic Canada, and each winner will get about $1.9m.

A group of 31 were presented with a cheque for $60,000,000 this afternoon in St. John’s, NL. Check out their #AtlanticWin story: https://t.co/7JOMpJIrXL pic.twitter.com/DF47PUP2MO — Atlantic Lottery 19+ (@AL_Lottery) February 28, 2018

The winners and about 300 jubilant family members gathered at St. John’s convention centre to receive $60million from Atlantic Lottery Corp. after the group bought the winning Lotto Max ticket last week at a gas station in Holyrood.

Five of the workers say they are taking the opportunity to retire. The rest – all members of the same union – are staying on at the refinery, BBC reports

Sherry Moore Hickey, who bought the winning ticket for the group, said:

It is hard to believe it’s happening!