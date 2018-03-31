BellaNaija

31 Oil Refinery Workers win $60m Lottery!

31 oil refinery workers – including twin brothers, a married couple, a father and son and three people who live on the same street in a tiny Newfoundland town – took on the mantle of millionaire on Wednesday.

It is the largest prize ever awarded in Atlantic Canada, and each winner will get about $1.9m.

The winners and about 300 jubilant family members gathered at St. John’s convention centre to receive $60million from Atlantic Lottery Corp. after the group bought the winning Lotto Max ticket last week at a gas station in Holyrood.

Five of the workers say they are taking the opportunity to retire. The rest – all members of the same union – are staying on at the refinery, BBC reports

Sherry Moore Hickey, who bought the winning ticket for the group, said:

It is hard to believe it’s happening!

  • Miss Fine March 1, 2018 at 11:31 am

    Congratulations to you all!!!! Must be an awesome feeling.

    Love this! 7 Reply
