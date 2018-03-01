Juliet Ibrahim is a Vintage Chick in this Birthday Shoot!

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has released new photos ahead of her birthday celebration on March 3rd.
The humanitarian and entrepreneur, looks stunning in the photos as she opted for a sultry and vintage-themed photoshoot.
See photos below:
Credit:
Photographer – @GeorgeOkoro
Stylist/Image Consultant – @StyledByTimi
Makeup – @vugo24
Hair Stylist – @solangehairandbeautyshop
Designers – @dive4luv @grazeestitches
Accessories – @urezkulture @theaccessoryavenue
Costume/Wardrobe – @obitaris101
Beautiful.
This girl is either confused or doesn’t have anything to do…
Tastefully done