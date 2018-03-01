Juliet Ibrahim is a Vintage Chick in this Birthday Shoot!

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has released new photos ahead of her birthday celebration on March 3rd.

The humanitarian and entrepreneur, looks stunning in the photos as she opted for a sultry and vintage-themed photoshoot.

See photos below:

Credit:

Photographer – @GeorgeOkoro

Stylist/Image Consultant – @StyledByTimi

Makeup – @vugo24

Hair Stylist – @solangehairandbeautyshop

Designers – @dive4luv @grazeestitches

Accessories – @urezkulture @theaccessoryavenue

Costume/Wardrobe – @obitaris101

​