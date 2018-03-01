BellaNaija

01.03.2018

Alternate Sound, Africa’s Premium band have just launched their website with stunning new photos by premium photographer Kelechi Amadi Obi. Formed by ace music producer GospelOnDeBeatz, Alternate Sound with the use of advanced technology doubles as original recording artistes and performers as well as a Live Band DJ.

Consisting of Roy known for his skills on the piano and turntable, Barr Ken on bass guitar and DrummerBoyStanley, the band has performed with many top African talents like Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Flavour, Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, Phyno, Patoranking, Banky W, Praiz, Reekado Banks amongst others on the most prestigious stages across and beyond the continent.

See photos below:

3 Comments on Music & Style! Meet the Alternate Sound Band 🎶
  • michael March 1, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Oshe…my people my people!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Jay March 1, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Its alternate sound baby,I c u guys,you’re going places ;this guys HV bn lit from uniabuja days,keep doing ur thing guys,dem never chi chumtin

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • May March 2, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    See my Kenneth Amadi my learned colleague (as he then was) lol. Its your learned colleague from WCF, Enugu Campus, Asst. Choir Mistress. He is so hiumble and multi-talented. Congrats dear.

    Love this! 6 Reply
MENU BellaNaija