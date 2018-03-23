Amber Rose confirms breakup with 21 Savage | WATCH

Following weeks of rumors surrounding her relationship with rapper 21 Savage, Amber Rose has finally confirmed that the two are no longer together.
She was a guest recently on Big Boy‘s Neighborhood Show where the host, Big Boy himself asked Amber directly; “single?” referring to the rumors surrounding her relationship.
She replies;
You know Big Boy, to be in a relationship, in general, is very difficult. To be famous and in a relationship is even more difficult.
She however went on to reveal that she hopes they can continue to be good friends.
Watch below: