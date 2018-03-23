Amber Rose confirms breakup with 21 Savage | WATCH

\"\"

Amber Rose confirms breakup with 21 Savage

Following weeks of rumors surrounding her relationship with rapper 21 Savage, Amber Rose has finally confirmed that the two are no longer together.

She was a guest recently on Big Boy‘s Neighborhood Show where the host, Big Boy himself asked Amber directly; “single?” referring to the rumors surrounding her relationship.

She replies;

You know Big Boy, to be in a relationship, in general, is very difficult. To be famous and in a relationship is even more difficult.

She however went on to reveal that she hopes they can continue to be good friends.

Watch below:

