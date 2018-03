G-Worldwide Entertainment’s superstar Sugarboy continues his 2018 buzz with the visuals of the irresistible single Chop.

The new single features Nigeria’s prominent artiste, Ycee, and together they bring on a new sound, new style, and just the right vibe to improve your playlist, as well as serve as a dance tonic.

The video was shot by Clarence Peters, and features crisp, cinematic visuals, the best of women, and picturesque locations.

