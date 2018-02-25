BellaNaija

New Music: Sugarboy feat. Ycee – Chop

25.02.2018

New Music: Sugarboy feat. Ycee - Chop

Coming back with the sauce, G-Worldwide Entertainment’s superstar Sugarboy makes his 2018 debut with the release of the irresistible single Chop.

The new single features Nigeria’s prominent rapper, Ycee, and together they bring on a new sound, new style, and just the right vibe to improve your playlist, as well as serve as a dance tonic.

Chop’ is an Afro-fusion record produced by Princeton, which has elements of House and Highlife, blended together in the most syrupy way, Sugarboy layers some of the most romantic lines, describing his love interest. Ycee comes in with extra dynamism on his verse.

Listen and Download below:

Download

1 Comments on New Music: Sugarboy feat. Ycee – Chop
  • Xycinews February 27, 2018 at 1:27 am

    I love this song only because of Ycee presence

    Love this! 0 Reply
