It was an evening of good music last night as singer Omawumi gave her fans who turned up for An Evening with Omawumi at the Hard Rock Cafe good value for their money.

The Wonder Woman treated the audience to a live band rendition of all her hit songs and even going freestyle at a point, singing about the current situation of the country where animals are “swallowing” and “stealing” public funds.

Watch some highlights from the show below:

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Feb 25, 2018 at 2:42am PST

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Feb 25, 2018 at 2:44am PST

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Feb 25, 2018 at 2:45am PST

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Feb 25, 2018 at 2:46am PST