Hauwa Indimi: My Sister’s Northern Nigerian Wedding | Mairama Indimi + Mustafa Musango

In December, Mairama and Mustafa tied the knot in Maiduguri which was a grand celebration of the Northern culture, beauty and most importantly love. We featured the wedding here.
The bride’s sister Hauwa decided to vlog about it which actually gives us a deeper view of the wedding experience.
Enjoy!
Interesting. Thanks for sharing.
beautiful couple,cute kids loading.culture is a way of life that makes us unique.lets keep celebrating ourselves and our diversity.
Beautifull, thanks for sharing
Nice, my favorite vlog
I nearly cried at the end!! I love this perspective of the the wedding
Very nice!!!! We see the pictures but it is very nice to get an insight into the marriage. Thanks so much for sharing