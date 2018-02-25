BellaNaija

Hauwa Indimi: My Sister’s Northern Nigerian Wedding | Mairama Indimi + Mustafa Musango

25.02.2018

In December, Mairama and Mustafa tied the knot in Maiduguri which was a grand celebration of the Northern culture, beauty and most importantly love. We featured the wedding here.

The bride’s sister Hauwa decided to vlog about it which actually gives us a deeper view of the wedding experience.

Enjoy!

6 Comments on Hauwa Indimi: My Sister’s Northern Nigerian Wedding | Mairama Indimi + Mustafa Musango
  • Rita Toronto February 25, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Interesting. Thanks for sharing.

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • ob February 25, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    beautiful couple,cute kids loading.culture is a way of life that makes us unique.lets keep celebrating ourselves and our diversity.

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • mami February 26, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Beautifull, thanks for sharing

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Aare farmland February 26, 2018 at 11:31 am

    Nice, my favorite vlog

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Purplegirl February 26, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    I nearly cried at the end!! I love this perspective of the the wedding

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Nahum March 5, 2018 at 2:10 am

    Very nice!!!! We see the pictures but it is very nice to get an insight into the marriage. Thanks so much for sharing

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Post a comment

