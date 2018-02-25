BellaNaija

#BBNaija: My money is on Leo to win – Khloe on Rubbin’ Minds | WATCH

25.02.2018

Former contestant on the Big Brother Naija show, Busayo “Khloe” Abiri has revealed that she is backing Leo to win this year’s edition because she feels he has genuine plans for the prize.

Speaking on Rubbin’ Minds, Khloe who was disqualified alongside her partner K.Brule after getting three strikes each, also confirmed that they have both apologized to each other and settled their differences.

Watch the interview below:

  • Olori February 25, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Lol. Leo ko. Pisces ni.

    Love this! 37 Reply
  • bliss February 26, 2018 at 8:42 am

    which Leo?
    never noticed a Leo on that show.

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Yellow sun February 26, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    Even as u are out of the house .ure still jaboing…leo kor taurus ni…everyone knows the fav to win…abeg swerve jor

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Ese February 26, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Lol! Leo ain’t winning shit..CeeC, Ahneeka, Rico, even Angel have a better chance of winning talkless of Leo..

    Love this! 11 Reply
