BBNaija: My money is on Leo to win – Khloe on Rubbin’ Minds | WATCH

Former contestant on the Big Brother Naija show, Busayo “Khloe” Abiri has revealed that she is backing Leo to win this year’s edition because she feels he has genuine plans for the prize.

Speaking on Rubbin’ Minds, Khloe who was disqualified alongside her partner K.Brule after getting three strikes each, also confirmed that they have both apologized to each other and settled their differences.

Watch the interview below:



