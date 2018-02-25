Travis Scott gifts Kylie Jenner a Ferrari as Push Present

Rapper Travis Scott seems very excited about the birth of him and Kylie Jenner‘s child Stormi. He recently acquired a Ferrari for Kylie as a push present.
Kylie showcased the Ferarri on her Instagram story with a video of the black automobile with red interiors. In the video, she could be heard saying “push present“.
According to estimations by Car and Driver, the Ferrari LaFerrari goes for a starting price of $1.4 Million. This means it could even be more than that.
See photos of the car below:
Gorgeous
How did I not get a push present.
I need to locate my talent asap
rented or hired?
seen it all before
layaway
Don’t guys get a ‘bust-a-nut’ present too?
this reminds me of the 404 pick up. if only i could buy the pick up and change the doors to suicide doors, i’d be the coolest boy in my village, abakiliki.
ego biko biawanu naaaa! kai! agu choro i gbum.
translation: money sumn sumn money………
u speak money?