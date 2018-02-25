BellaNaija

Travis Scott gifts Kylie Jenner a Ferrari as Push Present

25.02.2018

Travis Scott gives Kylie Jenner $1.4 Million Ferrari as Push Present

Rapper Travis Scott seems very excited about the birth of him and Kylie Jenner‘s child Stormi. He recently acquired a Ferrari for Kylie as a push present.

Kylie showcased the Ferarri on her Instagram story with a video of the black automobile with red interiors. In the video, she could be heard saying “push present“.

According to estimations by Car and Driver, the Ferrari LaFerrari goes for a starting price of $1.4 Million. This means it could even be more than that.

See photos of the car below:

Travis Scott gives Kylie Jenner $1.4 Million Ferrari as Push Present Travis Scott gives Kylie Jenner $1.4 Million Ferrari as Push Present

7 Comments on Travis Scott gifts Kylie Jenner a Ferrari as Push Present
  • Blossom Beauty Finesse February 25, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    Gorgeous

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • moi February 25, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    How did I not get a push present.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Teekay February 26, 2018 at 12:08 am

    I need to locate my talent asap

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • kiki February 26, 2018 at 6:13 am

    rented or hired?

    seen it all before

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Deleke February 26, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Don’t guys get a ‘bust-a-nut’ present too?

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • wale February 26, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    this reminds me of the 404 pick up. if only i could buy the pick up and change the doors to suicide doors, i’d be the coolest boy in my village, abakiliki.

    ego biko biawanu naaaa! kai! agu choro i gbum.

    translation: money sumn sumn money………

    u speak money?

    Love this! 8 Reply
