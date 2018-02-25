Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Look for the #BBNaija Live Show Tonight was “Quite Different” Indeed!

After leaving hints on his social media accounts, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu gave us a new look for the #BBNaija live show this evening, an outfit he referred to as something “quite different” on his Twitter page.

The Host for the #BBNaija 3 Double Wahala show wore a house jacket by Mai Atafo circa 2016. For those who aren’t quite sure what a house jacket is, it is the designer’s take on a formal housecoat or house robe.

It is a more relaxed take on the typical double-breasted suit because of the belt and the length, which gives the look more fluidity.

It can be worn formally or casually, depending on your mood or style, even females can join the fun with this look. Ladies, imagine stealing your boyfriend’s house jacket, pairing it with jeans and a t-shirt for a formal take on the popular kimono/abaya jacket?

Perfect! Honestly, there are a million ways to re-rock this jacket and we’re totally here for it.

Photo Credit: @bigbronaija