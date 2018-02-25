BellaNaija

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Look for the #BBNaija Live Show Tonight was “Quite Different” Indeed!

25.02.2018

After leaving hints on his social media accounts, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu gave us a new look for the #BBNaija live show this evening, an outfit he referred to as something “quite different” on his Twitter page.

The Host for the #BBNaija 3 Double Wahala show wore a house jacket by Mai Atafo circa 2016. For those who aren’t quite sure what a house jacket is, it is the designer’s take on a formal housecoat or house robe.

It is a more relaxed take on the typical double-breasted suit because of the belt and the length, which gives the look more fluidity.

Ebuka’s Look from Mai Atafo’s 2016 Collection.

It can be worn formally or casually, depending on your mood or style, even females can join the fun with this look. Ladies, imagine stealing your boyfriend’s house jacket, pairing it with jeans and a t-shirt for a formal take on the popular kimono/abaya jacket?

Perfect! Honestly, there are a million ways to re-rock this jacket and we’re totally here for it.

Photo Credit: @bigbronaija

16 Comments
  Diva February 25, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Looks like a bath Robe😕

    Love this! 61
    Fleur February 26, 2018 at 12:19 am

      Essatamente! I thought it was a bathrobe thing related to a scene in the BB show

      Love this! 25
  Diva February 25, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Looks like a bath Robe

    Love this! 23
  Ayishaa February 25, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Issa No… don’t know if it’s the color or the way the jacket was belted up on him. Can’t place it but something is off

    Love this! 25
  Pat February 25, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    Saw something similar on Chadwick Boseman for the South Korea Blank Panther premier.

    Love this! 20
  olorire February 25, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    hahahahah

    Love this! 16
  Ola February 26, 2018 at 12:05 am

    Please give Inspector Gadget back his jacket or ask him to give you the hat to go with it!

    Love this! 55
  Mohammad February 26, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Denola Grey wears these kind of things all the time.

    Love this! 37
  Oma February 26, 2018 at 4:15 am

    Typically, flaps drift to the left and not to the right …I don’t know who made the unwritten rule…but yeah. It kinda threw me off cos his jacket drifts to the right …by drift. I mean the section that opens. So it looks strange to me. If you’ve not noticed, check your clothes, somehow, all openings close to the left ….skirt buttons, wrappers that are tired, jackets that close one sided, etc. I’m so used to it that when it closes to the right like his does. I’m thrown off …lol. don’t mind me.

    Love this! 24
  Tutu February 26, 2018 at 7:52 am

    This is not new.

    Love this! 12
  Papermoon February 26, 2018 at 10:34 am

    That belt tied there “feminizes” the coat. Probably if the belt were buckled loosely and not tied…………….

    Love this! 21
  zzzzzzzzzzz February 26, 2018 at 10:55 am

    This is not just it

    Love this! 17
  Miss Anoni Moss February 26, 2018 at 11:24 am

    This is just a light winter jacket

    Love this! 29
  AdaAda February 26, 2018 at 11:34 am

    No need to tell me that this robe is inspired by Master Shifu (Kung Fu Panda)

    Love this! 31
  nawa February 26, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    Everyone will now give Ebuka any trash they design for him to wear. Its not by force.

    Love this! 17
  Bobosteke February 27, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Is this not a trenchcoat? I’m sure it started out with good intentions but I don’t think it executed well.

    When he first appeared on the show I expected him to open with a line from the “Godfather”. Sorry!

    Love this! 10
  • Post a comment

