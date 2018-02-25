Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Look for the #BBNaija Live Show Tonight was “Quite Different” Indeed!

After leaving hints on his social media accounts, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu gave us a new look for the #BBNaija live show this evening, an outfit he referred to as something “quite different” on his Twitter page.
The Host for the #BBNaija 3 Double Wahala show wore a house jacket by Mai Atafo circa 2016. For those who aren’t quite sure what a house jacket is, it is the designer’s take on a formal housecoat or house robe.
It is a more relaxed take on the typical double-breasted suit because of the belt and the length, which gives the look more fluidity.
It can be worn formally or casually, depending on your mood or style, even females can join the fun with this look. Ladies, imagine stealing your boyfriend’s house jacket, pairing it with jeans and a t-shirt for a formal take on the popular kimono/abaya jacket?
Perfect! Honestly, there are a million ways to re-rock this jacket and we’re totally here for it.
Photo Credit: @bigbronaija
Looks like a bath Robe😕
Essatamente! I thought it was a bathrobe thing related to a scene in the BB show
Issa No… don’t know if it’s the color or the way the jacket was belted up on him. Can’t place it but something is off
Saw something similar on Chadwick Boseman for the South Korea Blank Panther premier.
hahahahah
Please give Inspector Gadget back his jacket or ask him to give you the hat to go with it!
Denola Grey wears these kind of things all the time.
Typically, flaps drift to the left and not to the right …I don’t know who made the unwritten rule…but yeah. It kinda threw me off cos his jacket drifts to the right …by drift. I mean the section that opens. So it looks strange to me. If you’ve not noticed, check your clothes, somehow, all openings close to the left ….skirt buttons, wrappers that are tired, jackets that close one sided, etc. I’m so used to it that when it closes to the right like his does. I’m thrown off …lol. don’t mind me.
This is not new.
That belt tied there “feminizes” the coat. Probably if the belt were buckled loosely and not tied…………….
This is not just it
This is just a light winter jacket
No need to tell me that this robe is inspired by Master Shifu (Kung Fu Panda)
Everyone will now give Ebuka any trash they design for him to wear. Its not by force.
Is this not a trenchcoat? I’m sure it started out with good intentions but I don’t think it executed well.
When he first appeared on the show I expected him to open with a line from the “Godfather”. Sorry!