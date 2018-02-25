BellaNaija

25.02.2018 at By 5 Comments

Big Brother Naija 2017 winner Efe is celebrating his birthday today and as promised has unveiled his new EP titled Am Sorry Am Winning.

The 7-track collections features acts like Lasisi Elenu, DJ Neptune, Oritse Femi & Olamide.

While the only previously released track on the album is the Olamide assisted Warri jam, Efe has made Babaloke featuring Oritse Femi open for free download for his fans.

5 Comments on Efe celebrates Birthday with New EP | Listen to “Babaloke” feat. Oritse Femi on BN
  • Chimumsy February 25, 2018 at 10:26 am

    nice song. first efe’s song I actually like. kudos

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Zinay February 25, 2018 at 11:52 am

    AM sorry
    AM Winning
    AM? OR I’M

    Love this! 32 Reply
    • Buki February 25, 2018 at 3:47 pm

      Many Nigerians don’t know the difference, and it is so irritating.

      Love this! 11
  • Ijebujesha February 25, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    Very nice song and very wise lyrics.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Ephi February 25, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    Nice beat.
    The lyrics /rap is so funny. Bless my enemy too so dem fit stop dey disturb me, hahaha.

    Love this! 10 Reply
