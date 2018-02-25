Efe celebrates Birthday with New EP | Listen to “Babaloke” feat. Oritse Femi on BN

Big Brother Naija 2017 winner Efe is celebrating his birthday today and as promised has unveiled his new EP titled Am Sorry Am Winning.

The 7-track collections features acts like Lasisi Elenu, DJ Neptune, Oritse Femi & Olamide.

While the only previously released track on the album is the Olamide assisted Warri jam, Efe has made Babaloke featuring Oritse Femi open for free download for his fans.

