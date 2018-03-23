Omotola Jalade Ekeinde celebrates 22nd Wedding Anniversary and Hubby’s 50th Birtrhday

It’s a double celebration today in the Ekeinde household as Captain Ekeinde himself is celebrating his 50th birthday. The day happens to also be his wedding anniversary with Nollywood super actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde.

The power couple have been married for 22 years and have four lovey children together. Omotola wrote on her Instagram page;

Happy 50th to A Unique, Different, One in a Lifetime Man. King Matthew Ekeinde. President of Aquatic Jungle Inc. Capt of Many planes and My heart. I usually forget it’s Our Wedding Anniversary too…WOW! 22years! Thanks for My wakeup Gifts Hb! This picture captures How we started and where we still are. In his presence.

I love you Honeyboy. #Happybirthday#happyanniversary to Us. ❤💎

Happy Birthday Captain and a Happy Wedding Anniversary to the Ekeindes.

Photo Credit: @realomosexy