I have learnt to be vocal and ask more questions – #BBNaija’s Anto on her biggest lesson in the House

Big Brother Naija Double Wahala hit again on Sunday when housemate Anto was evicted.
Anto answers questions in Quiz Me with DStv, where she chats about what Nigerians can’t live without, her favorite show and so much more.
Hit Play below!
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
22.03.2018 at By BN TV Leave a Comment
Big Brother Naija Double Wahala hit again on Sunday when housemate Anto was evicted.
Anto answers questions in Quiz Me with DStv, where she chats about what Nigerians can’t live without, her favorite show and so much more.
Hit Play below!
The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!