BBNaija’s BamBam’s Brother shares details of her Educational Journey

Over the passed few days, people on social media have tagged Big Brother Naija housemate, BamBam real name Bamike as ‘fake’ and ‘pretentious’. To set the record straight, her younger brother Samuel has released a video detailing her educational journey.

From Primary school in Nigeria and France to Secondary School in the US and finally, university in Nigeria. According to him, BamBam was a student of Medicine at Igbinedion University before transferring to Bells University where she graduated with a BSc.

Watch:

