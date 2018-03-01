Bisola has a Message for “Boda Luku” with New Single & Video | Watch on BN

BellaNaija

Big Brother Naija 2017 sensation, Bisola Aiyeola takes her music a notch higher with the release of Boda Luku.

The Temple Music act teams-up with popular producer, Adey to wax a hot new jam that will resonate with music lovers.

Boda Luku is the name of Bisola’s muse in the catchy Afro Pop song filled with theatre, comedy and fun. The colorful video is shot by Temple Motion Pictures, an arm of her management company, Temple Management Company (TMC).

Meanwhile, the multi-talented act is working on a new compilation, her first body of work which is also due for release any time soon.

Get “Boda Luku” here

Watch the video below:

  Lola A March 2, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Cute song and video … Kudos to Bisola!!!

    
  A March 2, 2018 at 1:20 am

    Hehehehehehe, nice one.

    
  Ese V March 2, 2018 at 1:57 am

    Nice! I liked it!

    
  MAYBORN March 2, 2018 at 10:21 am

    i love love love love it….. well done Bisola

    
  June March 2, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    When your long throat does not want to understand that Boda Luka has a boo 😭😩😭😭😭!! Nice one Bisola !! On repeat!

    
  Bella March 2, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    Nice one!

    
  Ifeoluwa March 2, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    I love it!!!
    I love it!!!

    
  Gifty March 3, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    Bisola, is a multi talented babe, I think she deserved being the winner more than Efe. This your brother Luku song is a yes! Yes!. all d way ,Nice one .

    
