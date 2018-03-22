\"\"

BN Cuisine: Sisi Yemmie is cooking ‘Something Light’ – a Suya & Pasta Medley | Watch

22.03.2018

Lifestyle and Food vlogger Sisi Yemmie in this new vlog is experimenting in the kitchen with left overs. She makes this dish she describes as a Suya and Pasta medley.

Watch:

