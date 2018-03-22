BN Cuisine: Sisi Yemmie is cooking ‘Something Light’ – a Suya & Pasta Medley | Watch

Lifestyle and Food vlogger Sisi Yemmie in this new vlog is experimenting in the kitchen with left overs. She makes this dish she describes as a Suya and Pasta medley.
Watch:
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
22.03.2018 at By BN TV Leave a Comment
Lifestyle and Food vlogger Sisi Yemmie in this new vlog is experimenting in the kitchen with left overs. She makes this dish she describes as a Suya and Pasta medley.
Watch:
The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!