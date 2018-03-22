Nigerian Artist Modupeola Fadugba’s works cover Harper’s Bazaar Art’s March Issue

Another testament to Nigeria’s burgeoning art scene, Modupeola Fadugba‘s works – not one but two! – will be gracing the covers of the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar Art.

Fadugba’s paintings, acrylic, ink and pencil on burned paper, will be the first ever by an African artist to feature on the cover of the magazine.

Fadugba shared the news on her Instagram, writing:

Cover Girls😍 So honored to have the ladies of the Ibadan Synchronized Swimming team gracing the cover of Harper's Bazaar Art this month! Many thanks to Editor in Chief Rebecca Anne Proctor for handling the works and narratives with such care and to Gallery 1957 and MG Zakhem for aligning the details swimmingly. To Kola and Chisom Aina, my super supporters and guarantors of this work, this is for you! To Dubai! And to spoil for choice, Harper's Bazaar Art decided to add a second cover! Thanks to my homegirls for always making me so proud! Keep stuntin' and keep swimming! To Dubai!! Pink Train

Acrylic, pencil and ink on burned paper

51" x 66"

2018

Acrylic,pencil and ink on burned paper

51” x 66”

2018

The Harper’s Bazaar Art Instagram also made a big reveal, writing:

REVEALED: Harper's Bazaar Art cover star Nigerian artist Modupeola Fadugba for our mammoth March issue in time for Art Dubai where Modupeola Fadugba will exhibit her works at first-time fair participant Accra based Gallery 1957. One of the artist's beautiful swimmers, with the movements of a ballet dancer, graces this issue's cover marking the first time Harper's Bazaar Art places an African Artist on its cover. Modupeola's swimmer is as much representative of the rising African art scene as it a philosophical statement on the importance of never giving up. "Together, we can go farther, at the expense of going faster," says the artist. Why have one when you can have two? Harper's Bazaar Art celebrates its March issue with a second cover by Modupeola Fadugba entitled 'Pink Train' (2018) which will be shown by Gallery 1957 at Art Dubai next week.

See the covers below:

Photo Credit: modupeola.fadugba