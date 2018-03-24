BNMovieFeature: WATCH Chris Attoh, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Okey Uzoeshi in “Love and War”

Hey BellaNaijarians,

We’ve officially kicked off a weekly segment born of our love for movies and series, titled BN Movie Feature.

This Saturday we’re featuring EbonyLife Film’s “Love and War”.

Love and War is a Nigerian film produced and directed by Tope Oshin Ogun and written by Yinka Ogun. The movie stars Chris Attoh, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Okey Uzoeshi, Katherine Obiang, Charles Ukpong amongst others.

Synopsis:

Love and War is the story of two “master players” pit against each other in an intricate web of deceit and revenge. They set out for each other, unaware of the others intentions and motive, but with the intention of getting the other party to fall in love with them and thus be able to deal a catastrophic heart blow! They are both very good at their game, so it is no wonder that they both succeed in their quest, as they both fall in love with each other…or so it seems…

Watch:

