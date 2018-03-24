\"\"

Let’s Talk about Episode 1 of Rumour Has It! Watch a New Episode of Adenike Adebayo’s “The Screening Room”

Did you miss the first episode of season 2 of NdaniTV’s “Rumour Has It”? Click here if you did.

Vlogger Adenike Adebayo is dishing about that episode on a new episode of “The Screening Room”.

Watch below.

