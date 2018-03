Ndani TV’s hit web series, Rumor Has It has premiered its first episode from the second season starring Linda Ejiofor, Jemima Osunde, Efa Iwara & Mawuli Gavor.

On this episode, Dolapo meets up with Ranti to discuss the terms of a collaboration between her NGO, Sheroes, and Obi’s Rumour Has It blog things don’t go as planned and Femi offers to help too.

Watch: