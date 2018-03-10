BellaNaija

#BNMovieFeature: WATCH Pete Edochie, Juliet Ibrahim, Bryan Okwara in “Kenny’s Divas”

10.03.2018

This Saturday we’re featuring Kenny’s Divas.

Kenny’s Divas is a Nigerian film produced by Ada Slim, directed by Adim Williams. The movie stars Pete Edochie, Adaslim, Juliet Ibrahim, Bryan Okwara, Oby Somina Okafor and Ruby Dabbour amongst others.

The Synopsis

The movie tells an intriguing tale of tangled pasts, romance and struggle for keeping an empire from crumbling. 

Watch:

2 Comments on #BNMovieFeature: WATCH Pete Edochie, Juliet Ibrahim, Bryan Okwara in "Kenny's Divas"
  • nita March 10, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    The editing is just trash.I dont want to watch the movie..

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

