BNMovieFeature: WATCH Pete Edochie, Juliet Ibrahim, Bryan Okwara in “Kenny’s Divas”

Hey BellaNaijarians,

We’ve officially kicked off a weekly segment born of our love for movies and series, titled BN Movie Feature.

This Saturday we’re featuring Kenny’s Divas.

Kenny’s Divas is a Nigerian film produced by Ada Slim, directed by Adim Williams. The movie stars Pete Edochie, Adaslim, Juliet Ibrahim, Bryan Okwara, Oby Somina Okafor and Ruby Dabbour amongst others.

The Synopsis

The movie tells an intriguing tale of tangled pasts, romance and struggle for keeping an empire from crumbling.

Watch:

